From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

About 146 people have been reportedly die of cholera across 20 local government areas of Kebbi state.

The Chief Medical Medical Director of Sir Yahyah Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi,Dr. Aminu Haliru Bunza confirmed this development to newsmen through telephone interview.

Bunza explained that,out of 2,208 that were infected,146 die while others were discharged from the hospitals.

According to him ,” we have 2,208 people infected which was cut across ages in 20 local government areas out 21 local governments we have. Out of which 146 die”.

Bunza said that the state government had deployed health workers to affected areas while necessary drugs were given freely to patients.

It was gathered that on Wednesday, the death was first recorded in Diri Daji Sakaba and Dakingari and Bumare in Suru local government areas while in Gotomo village in Argungu Local Government Area of the state, many people were also hospitalised in the area.