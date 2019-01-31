Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has said the economy and social status of the people of Northern Cross River State will soon change with the completion of the new 148 kilometres mini super highway, which cuts across the five local government areas of the senatorial district.

Governor Ayade made the disclosure, recently, after inspecting the completed portion of the dual carriage way fitted with streetlights along Obudu, Bekwara axis of the road.

Ayade said the mini superhighway, which stretches through the northern senatorial district of the state, is intended to bring back life to the Africa Tourism hotspot of Obudu Ranch Resort, among others.

“This road is intended to stretch into Obudu Ranch, to bring back life to the ranch. People think the ranch is dying; it is dying for the things that keep killing any city or project that is stranded. The ranch is located in too far a place and the access has been a problem, so I knew that the only way we can bring back life to the ranch is to make the approach to it very worthy.

“As a son of the northern senatorial district, this mini superhighway, giving a dual carriage way through the heart of the North, represents a true message that this place has also seen civilization,” the governor said.

Ayade, who was accompanied during the inspection by his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, assured that every local government area in the state will see something striking in his administration, as he had taken a study of what would make a major transformational change in the lives of the people and how to go about them.

He said: “In three years plus, a 148-kilometre dual carriage way is already in this level of beauty. Where we are standing is Obudu Local Government Area; we are not in London or Calabar, and this is what will stretch to the entire Cross River, as this is also what the people want.”

On how he was able to conceive and institute the project in spite of the lean resources in the state, the governor said: “It comes from intellectual money, which is the advanced college of thought which believes that the brain is higher than the pocket,” and added that “anytime the pocket is empty, you switch on the brain, and you will never fail. When intellectualism takes over your governance architecture, materialism becomes zero, so, the search to make money is out. What I’m looking for now is making a name.