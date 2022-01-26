From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A total of149 persons lost their lives in 235 accidents that occurred in Edo State in 2021, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Henry Benamaisia, disclosed yesterday.

The sector Commander who disclosed this during a chat in Benin City, explained that “a total of 1,434 passengers were involved in the 235 crashes in the state, 149 died while 521 were injured in the accidents”.

He said there was a decrease of 13.9 percent‎ in the number of persons killed in the year under review when compared with 176 persons killed in 2020.

Benamaisia added that 432 vehicles were involved in the accidents that happened across the state and attributed the accidents to over speeding, route violation, dangerous driving, drunk driving, failure to obey road signs among other traffic violation.

He, therefore, advised motorists and other road users to obey traffic rules so as to stay alive, stressing that the corps will not tolerate indiscipline on the roads.

He disclosed that the FRSC is to reduce accident to the barest minimum this year.