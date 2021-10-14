A replica of the iconic Zuma rock, a large natural monolith is currently on display at the ongoing International Arts and Crafts Expo, holding in Abuja.

Organiser of the expo, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), said that the exhibition of the replica of the iconic tourist destination right at the venue of the ongoing INAC was deliberate.

Runsewe disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the INAC, late on Wednesday night, that the act was to familiarise local and International tourists to the actual tourist site, located in the Federal Capital Territory.

The theme of the 3-day 14th INAC is: “Networking Nigerian Craft to the World”, and is being held at the Sheraton hotel, Abuja.

He said the exhibition was meant to fulfil one of the objectives of the expo, which is the promotion of tourism to boost nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He called on Nigerians and International tourists to visit the expo ground and familiarise themselves with Nigeria’s unique cultural and tourism potentials.

The entire expo was packaged to improve patronage of the nation’s beautiful arts and crafts to most tourism destinations.

” We have the Zuma rock here on display to familiarise tourists with the site, those who have not taken pain to visit the place will be spurred to do so, any moment from now.

” We have also displayed our indigenous cuisines for Nigerian and International visitors to this expo, for them to know these precious Nigerian delicacies.

” With this, the process of cultural integration can be influenced in our international visitors, giving our tourists sites, local cuisines, fabrics better recognition and patronage,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on display at the 14th INAC were local crafts, cuisine, fashion, documentaries from respective participating states, Federal Capital Territory and countries.

The expo also features exhibitions of apparels and embroidery; brass and metal designs; captivating music and dance; coral and jewellery designs; classic ceramics; decorative pottery; cultural souvenirs; beads; handmade bronze; cane; raffia and wood designs.

The expo, which commenced on Oct. 13th, has been billed to end on Oct. 15th 2021. (NAN)