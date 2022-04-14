George Inalegwu on Wednesday replaced Uchenna Anoruo at the top of the leader board at the end of round two (leg14) of the Race to Nigeria masters (Pro/Am) tournament in Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the second day of the race to the Nigeria masters leg 14 proved to be tough as players competed aggressively, struggling to subdue the luscious green of the Arsenal Golf Course.

Unfortunately, Anoruo who had earlier raced to an early lead with two over par (74) in the first round, had to settle for the second place giving way for Inalegwu to go top on the leader board.

It was surprising to see the resilient 18 year-old player who started the first round on Tuesday a little bit low on confidence, come out strong on day two to take the lead.

His game had a combination of 11 pars, five birdies and two bogeys, he had 35 in his front nine and 34 in his back nine, finishing his round with three under (69).

​”I did my best and I’m so happy I was able to play under to cover up for my game yesterday (Tuesday), I hope to do better subsequently,” Inalegwu told NAN after the game.

Remaining in second place was Anoruo who although did well in Tuesday’s round, but not good enough to stop his contenders from overtaking him.

His game had a combination of nine pars, five birdies, one double bogey and two bogeys, which saw him finishing with an even par (72).

“It was a fierce one today but I tried to maintain my cool, I am hopeful I will bounce back to top,” Anoruo said reassuringly.

The 14th leg race to Nigeria masters which began on Tuesday, is expected to end on Friday at the luscious green of the Arsenal Golf Course in Owerri. (NAN)