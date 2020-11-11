Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Special healthcare intervention programmes have been launched for the 15 communities that make up Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State by Prince Onyendozi Foundation.

The medical outreach was launched to offer special medical treatments to the people of the area who might be suffering various ailments at no cost.

Founder of the foundation, Prince Nnanyereugo Ike, at a briefing in Awka to announce the 2020 football tournament for the council area, said that the healthcare was flagged off last Saturday, November 7, and that many people have so far been treated.

“Presently, we are undertaking our 2020 medical outreach for the 15 communities of Orumba South. It is aimed at addressing the numerous health challenges of our people.

“Also during the medical outreach, the foundation has undertaken to enrol 40 persons from Orumba South LGA into the Anambra State Health Insurance Scheme (ASHIA) to enjoy free medicare for a period of one year.”

Ike said the foundation plans to harvest young talents from its 2020 football tournament for the council area slated to hold from the first week of December to the first week of January 2021.