From John Adams, Minna

No fewer than 15 serving commissioners in Niger State are set to resign from the cabinet of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in other to realise their political ambition in 2023.

Also to quit are some key political appointees, including eight local government chairmen.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

A source close to the Government House said there were plans by the governor to reshuffle the cabinet before May 29. Recent engagement of the governor over political development in the All Progressives Congress (APC) which has made him to temporarily relocate to Abuja, made the commissioners and others to hold their resignation letters close to their chest for now.

It was gathered that out of the numbers of the commissioners that nursing various political ambition, 10 are eyeing the House of Representatives seats, three House of Assembly while one each is eyeing the governor’s and deputy governor’s seat which from all indications will be zoned to their areas.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The decision of the commissioners to quit the cabinet early was not only to enable them begin consultations at the grassroots, but to also beat the new Electoral Act recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, a section of which made it compulsory for any office holder to resign before contesting any elective office.

Although the local government chairmen have up till December to remain in office as elected officers, eight of them are already strategising to contest various political offices in 2023.

Out of this numbers, six are going for the House of Assembly while two are eyeing the House of Representatives seats.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .