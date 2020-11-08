David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Arrangements are in top gear for the mass wedding of 115 couples in Ihiala community, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State courtesy of Women And Family Advancement Initiative (WAFAI), a non-governmental organisation.

The church wedding, which will be officiated by a Catholic Bishop from Umuahia Diocese, Abia State, is slated for December 18, 2020.

Founder and President of WAFAI, Lady Uche Fransisca Obi disclosed this during an interaction with journalists in Nnewi.

Lady Obi said that her group was fully registered at Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Abuja, State Ministry of Women Affairs in Anambra State, Imo State and equally had chapters in all the 36 states of the federation.

She disclosed that 150 couples got wedded in the first edition of the group’s mass wedding which held at Ihiala in 2012, while the second edition was held at Ozubulu in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State in 2014.

She explained that her group was fully responsible for the provision of wedding gowns, suits, individual wedding cakes for the couples and in many cases wedding rings for the intending couples who could not afford the wedding materials.