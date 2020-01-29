Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

About 15 persons died yesterday, while 38 others sustained serious injuries in an auto crash which occurred on River Ome bridge near Oru-Ijebu, on the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode road, Ogun State.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command and the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), the victims were reported to be travelling from Sokoto State to Ijebu Ode, in a white Mistibushi Canter Truck.

TRACE Public Relations, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said 65 passengers were in the ill-fated vehicle and was also loaded with guinea fowls meant for delivery at a farm in Ijebu Ode.

He, however, attributed the cause to wrongful overtaking and excessive speeding.

“We learnt from a witness that the Mitsubishi Canter was coming from Sokoto inbound Ijebu Ode.

“The driver due to excessive speeding almost rammed into an incoming trailer, and in the process fell into a ditch.

“The white Mitsubishi Canter was loaded with guinea fowls meant to be deposited at a farm,” TRACE PRO said.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, said the victims’ corpses were evacuated and taken to Sabo in Ijebu Ode, for burial by the Hausa community, while those injured were taken to the General Hospital, Ijebu Ode.

Oladele advised passengers not to board vehicles designated for goods only to avoid similar occurrence.

Also, yesterday, fire razed the popular Sabo Market in Sagamu, Ogun State and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

The midnight inferno also gutted over 300 shops, stalls, consumer goods and other valuable items.

Daily Sun gathered that the fire, which started at about 2:00a.m, was allegedly caused by an electric surge after public power was restored in the area.

It was gathered that firefighters, who arrived the scene about two hours after the fire had started, could not put out the fire as they allegedly did not have water to put it out.

When Daily Sun visited the market, it was observed that the fire affected mainly the clothes, kolanut, herbs and food items sections.

Giving his own account of the fire incident, Olufemi Ajayi, who is a member of Oodua Peoples Congress and security officer at the market, said his initial efforts to extinguish the fire failed.

Iyalaje of the market, Idayatu Lasisi, said the fire which started in the wee hours consumed goods worth millions of naira. She lamented that firefighters lacked the wherewithal to extinguish the fire, resulting in the massive destruction at the market.

The market leader appealed to the state government to assist the victims and immediately provide relief materials and compensation.

Also, Chairman, Akarigbo-in-Council, Abibu Oyenuga, said over 300 shops, including the office of the local government within the market, were razed.

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun has assured the traders affected by the midnight inferno that the market would receive government’s quick intervention.

According to the governor, who was at the market for on-the-spot assessment, the market would not only be rebuilt as soon as possible but it would be built to taste with all modern amenities such as access roads, quality architecture and security and fire fighting devices.