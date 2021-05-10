From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 15 persons have died and scores hospitalised as a result of suspected cholera outbreak in Koya village in Minjibiri Local Government Area of Kano State.

Though the Ministry of Health is yet to comment on the development, village head of the community, Sulieman Mohammad confirmed the deaths to journalists, saying victims included children and women.

He said a victim died about 15 minutes after he broke his Muslim fast Friday night.

It was however learnt that health officials from the state government are already in the affected village and have been counselling residents against drinking water from wells and streams in the community.

Chairman of Minjibiri LGA, Saleh Ado Minijibiri, at a press conference, said the cholera outbreak could have been caused by indiscriminate digging and poor management of faeces and urine sucker pits by residents.

He said while special arrangements have been made for those already hospitalised in a bid to contain the spread of the disease, a stakeholders meeting geared at permanently addressing the issue would be held in the council in no distant time.