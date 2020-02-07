The Senate has raised the alarm over the outbreak of a strange epidemic in Oye-Obi Local Government Area of Benue State.

The upper chamber, accordingly, urged the Federal Ministry of Health to immediately mobilise focal persons to the area to investigate and ascertain the nature of the disease which broke out January 29 and had claimed 15 lives.

The Senate also urged the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to promptly put up surveillance to contain the disease, see to treatment of victims and protect others from contracting it.

These were resolutions reached sequel to the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Abba Moro (PDP – Benue South) during plenary, yesterday.

Moro said the disease, which is yet to be diagnosed by health authorities and medical experts in the state, had symptoms such as headache, internal heat, diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach ache, weakness of the body and swollen stomach.

“As at Monday, February 3, the number of persons affected with the strange epidemic had risen to 104,” Moro said.