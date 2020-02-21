Tony Osauzo, Benin

No fewer than 15 persons have been reportedly killed in renewed rival cult war which escalated since Monday, February 17, across Edo State.

Daily Sun gathered that the blood letting, was to mark one year anniversary of the killing of two rival leaders in Aye and Eiye confraternities.

It was gathered further that eight persons were killed on Tuesday at Nomayo junction, Aifuwa, and Three House area along Upper Sokponba road in Ikpoba-Okha local government, with witnesses describing the scene as a ‘theatre of war.’

According to one the witnesses, 30 persons hid inside his shop at Three House junction while the cult boys engaged themselves and were shooting sporadically.

It was also gathered that four persons were killed at Third East Circular Road junction, while others were killed in different parts of the state.

At the Third junction, Policemen were said to have arrested suspected cultists but residents in the area accused the policemen of arresting traders and artisans.

Prior to the renewed rival cult, it was gathered that some suspects arrested in connection with last year’s cult killings, especially two leaders of eiye and aye confraternities, were reportedly released last month.

Edo State Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was yet to be briefed on the cult killings.

He, however, said the police as an institution, has a right to arrest people randomly within the vicinity of crime, screen them and release those found innocent.

Meanwhile the Edo State Government has condemned the spike in cult-related killings in the state, cautioning that government would not condone any act of violence or anyone who exploits delinquent youths to cause mayhem in the state.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said it has become expedient to sound a note of warning to anyone disrupting public peace and safety, noting that security agencies would spare no resources in bringing violators to book.

According to him: “We are working closely with the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies in the state to arrest the rise in cult clashes. We assure that these clashes will be contained.”

He cautioned parents to keep a close eye on their children and monitor their whereabouts so they would not be used to do the bidding of desperate persons.