Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

No fewer than 15 persons were injured in Onitsha, Anambra State , yesterday as two transport factional groups clashed over multiple levies.

Trouble started when the leader of the Asaba/Onitsha unit of the urban drivers unit, Peter Jindu (a.k.a Pikolo) ,allegedly led group of angry mobs to the Onitsha and Asaba end of bridge head shutting down the route to Onitsha and Asaba.

The crisis left traders and other passenger stranded for hours with some trekking several kilometers during the crisis. The clash later degenerated to a free for all even as hoodlums took advantage of the situation to barge into G.U.O Motors office and allegedly carted away goods, cash and other valuables worth millions of naira.

Chairman, G.U.O Group, Chief G.U Okeke when contacted, accused Mr. Jindu of instigating trouble between the two sister states.

He said that the leadership of the unit at Onitsha and Asaba were having disagreement over monetary settlement.

“And when I heard about the crisis, I invited them and from my interaction with them, I discovered that the said Jindu according to the allegation was demanding that my manager at the Onitsha park would be paying him N 20,000 daily instead of N 3,000.

“The said Jindu was newly elected chairman of the unit in Asaba”. I discovered also that he was looking for his own selfish interest and because of that he deceived his groups at Asaba who ply Onitsha/Asaba route and alleged that the Anambra State government is imposing on them multiple taxation”.

When contacted on phone, Jindu insisted that his members were being levied multiple taxes in Onitsha. He also denied asking the Onitsha manager of the Asaba park to pay him daily: “What I am asking is that we have a unified ticket” he said.

The police in Delta State said they were investigating the matter. Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO),DSP Onome Onovakpoyeya said the command would ensure that the culprits would be arrested and brought to book.

State chairman, Anambra State park management, Mr Godwin Ibekwe, and Mr Nelson Enendu, member of the management described the act as economic sabotage against Delta and Anambra State governments.