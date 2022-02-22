From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Barely two weeks that a 19-month old child died as a result of alleged flogging by his teacher, another 15-month child has been crushed to death by a hit-and-run vehicle driven by suspected ritualists popularly known as Yahoo boys.
The latest incident on Monday evening along DLA Road, Asaba, the state capital.
Sources informed that the toddler strayed away from his mother’s POS stand along the road, adding that the mother was not aware that her child had crawled from the stand.
The sources said the toddler crawled into the road where a Mercedes Benz SUV, coming on top speed, crushed the infant, splashing his membrane on the road.
“The GLK Mercedes Benz Jeep was driven by two young boys, when the accident happened.
“The mother of the child operates a POS along the DLA road, and she did not know when the child crawled into the road.
“The child was killed about 30 metres away from the mother’s stand. The sight was horrible as his brains were scattered all over the place,” the source said.
Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe said the driver of the vehicle was presently in police custody.
Edafe however said he cannot confirm if the driver is a Yahoo boy, noting that “what I can confirm is that there was an accident that claimed a child of one year and some months.
“I can’t tell if the occupants of the vehicle were Yahoo boys, but we have the driver in custody.”
