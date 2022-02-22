From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Barely two weeks that a 19-month old child died as a result of alleged flogging by his teacher, another 15-month child has been crushed to death by a hit-and-run vehicle driven by suspected ritualists popularly known as Yahoo boys.

The latest incident on Monday evening along DLA Road, Asaba, the state capital.

Sources informed that the toddler strayed away from his mother’s POS stand along the road, adding that the mother was not aware that her child had crawled from the stand.

The sources said the toddler crawled into the road where a Mercedes Benz SUV, coming on top speed, crushed the infant, splashing his membrane on the road.

“The GLK Mercedes Benz Jeep was driven by two young boys, when the accident happened.

“The mother of the child operates a POS along the DLA road, and she did not know when the child crawled into the road.