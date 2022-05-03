By Steve Agbota

The President, National Council of Managing Director of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), Lucky Amiwero, has petitioned the Federal Government to review the 15 per cent National Automotive Council (NAC) levy that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) imposed on imported used vehicles.

He said the NAC levy on imported used vehicles contravenes the Finance Act and country’s automotive policy.

Amiwero, in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, explained that the Finance Act of 2020 and 2021 do not make provision for the NAC levy of 15 per cent by NCS, and was neither passed by the National Assembly nor signed in to law.

The letter dated April 23 2022, is titled: “The Duty Rate and Levy Approved for Motor Vehicles in Finance Act of 2020 in Contravention of the NAC 15 Per Cent Levy Inputted by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for Import Duty and Levy Collection.”

Amiwero who was a member of the Ministerial Committee on Import Clearance Procedures and Implementation of Fiscal Policies, said the Finance Acts have specifically approved duties and levies for “Motor Vehicles”, which are yet to be implemented by the NCS.

According to him, amendment of the first schedule of the Finance Act 2020 provided a reduction in duties and levies on imported vehicles as contained in part VI of the act under Customs and Excise Tariff (Consolidation), section 38, sub-sections A to D.