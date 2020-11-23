Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Fifteen host communities to Oil Mining License (OML) 42 in Delta State have passionately appealed to the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to wade into the plight of the various communities.

The communities alleged that they have been neglected for too long, noting that efforts should be made to sustain the oil bearing areas to survive and not to collapse.

They made the appeal in a communique jointly signed by representatives of the host communities.

The signatories include Johnny Aribogha for Odidi community, Isaac Aleisa for Diebiri Batan community, Victor Tonlaghan for Egwa I, Deacon Tekedo for Tekedo Kusini community (comprising Egwa II oil field) Amoda Jimoh for Eweregbene community.

Throwing more light on the issues on behalf of the communities, including Jones Creek, Aribogha called on NNPC to mandate the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) to operate and pay community workers and contractors.

“To save OML 42 from doom, the only option is to allow NPDC to take over the operation of the body and remit the 45% to the Joint Venture (JV) partner (NECONDE Energy Limited).

This will enable NPDC to settle all the problems and issues of the communities, especially the payment of community workers and contractors, and also give them the freedom to operate, the embittered representative said.

They further expressed dismay over the non-payment of both contractors and workers, lamenting that all operations in OML 42 have been shutdown for a week now.

While pleading with the Federal Government, NNPC top management and even the state government to come together to redress the ugly situation, the communities representative noted that if this is done there would be further development in all the areas involved.