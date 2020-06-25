The Commissioner who disclosed this at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, said the Commission is well prepared to conduct a hitch-free governorship election in the state.

The REC who was at the stadium to monitor the PDP governorship primary in the state, said the Commission has no challenges in preparation for the governorship election in the shortest time he was posted to the state.

“INEC is fully prepared to conduct a free and credible election in the state. And to this regard, we have 15 political parties who have registered with us to participate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Speaking on the primary of the PDP, Samikiem expressed satisfaction on the conduct, just as he said it was in line with the electoral law as regards COVID-19 regulations Act.

He said INEC is empowered by the law to monitor any elections in the state, hence his attendance in the primary.

“So far so good, I am impressed with the conduct of the election particularly its compliance with the electoral laws as regards the COVID-19 regulations.

