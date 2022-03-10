From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Fifteen people suspected to be cultists have been arrested in Sapele, Delta State with assorted substances believed to be hard drugs

The suspects were arrested during a raid of several black spots in Animeli Road by Panama junction and Kelvin Road in Sapele.

The raid was carried out by operatives of Delta State Police Command Raider Squad in conjunction with Raider Volunteer Corps.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed this on Wednesday in Asaba.

Edafe said 15 grams of substances suspected to be cocaine, one compressed sack of substance suspected to be Indian hemp, seven packets of tramadol, 12 syringes, four CSP codeine syrup bottles, two crushers, some items suspected to be charms, one cooler soaked with suspected Indian hemp popularly known as ‘monkey tail’, one grinder and 20 packets of razlars were recovered.

Edafe, who said the matter was under investigation, also confirmed the arrest of a 34-year old man, one Oki Precious, for allegedly stealing eight set of computers recently supplied to Nana Primary School in Warri by the state government.

He said a staff of the school had reported that eight out of the 15 computers (Zinox) were missing, adding that detectives swung immediately into action.

“The detectives after a painstaking investigation, on March 6, 2022, they arrested the principal suspect named Oki Precious ‘m’ aged 34 years.

“Investigation later revealed that the suspect is the computer operator working in the school and employed by the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) of the school.

“The suspect led the police to his house where seven (7) computers were recovered. Case has been charged to court,” he added.