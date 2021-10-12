Commissioner of Police Cross River State, Police Command, Mr AIhassan Aminu, has warned criminals to leave the state or be ready for baptism of fire.

He said the command nabbed over 15 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers. He added that the suspects were arrested in their various hideouts at different locations and AK 47 rifles and pump action cartridges recovered.

Aminu said: “The command has mapped out strategies on how to chase out hoodlums terrorising the people. I have ordered my officers to comply with the IGP Usman Baba Aikali’s directive to carry out stop-and-search operation to restore peace to the state.

“I have warned all my officers to shun corruption and stop extorting money from members of the public. They need to imbibe community policing and apply professionalism when carrying out their duties. We will raid all the hideouts of criminals.”

He sought the support of other security agencies to end criminality in the state: “I operate an open-door policy. We need the assistance of the public to give us useful information.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .