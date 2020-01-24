The new Commissioner of Police, Jigawa State, Mr Usman Sule Gomna, said the command has arrested 15 suspected armed robbers and cattle rustlers, recovering arms from the bandits: “I have sent strong signal to the bandits to relocate from the state because it will be too hot for them. We will deal with them accordingly.

“The command mapped out strategies with operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Operation Puff Adder to flush out the bandits. We will not take any chance and I have redeployed detectives to all the flash points especially the villages to secure lives and properties. The arrested suspected bandits in different locations will soon be charged to court.

“We have adopted the IGP Mohammed Adamu’s vision and mission on community policing and professionalism. I have adopted community policing and informed our stakeholders and community leaders to imbibe community policing to work together to flush out bandits. We need the co-operation of our stakeholders and community leaders to always give us information, which will assist us to fight criminals.

“I have warned my officers and men to shun corruption by not extorting members of the public. They should build good relationship with them through community policing. Anybody caught will be dealt with according to Police Act.

“We will maintain good relationship with vigilance groups to flush out bandits. I have warned the vigilantes not to put law into their hands. When they arrest the bandits they should immediately hand them over to the police for proper investigation.”