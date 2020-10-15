Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Some travellers, who were kidnapped along Ughelli-Warri Road in Delta State, have been released after undisclosed sum of money were paid by distraught relatives.

Daily Sun learnt that while two were released on Sunday, another 15 breathed the sweet air of freedom on Tuesday after their abductors escorted them to the spot of kidnap.

About 10 gunmen had last week, waylaid vehicles plying the route, and whisked away a number of victims. Some travellers escaped while a few others sustained gunshot injuries during the operation. Sources hinted that ransoms of between N200,000 and N5 million were coughed out for the latest batch of 15 victims to be freed.

“We saw women in the camp. They were in charge of the food. We were also blindfolded when they released us. The amount we paid varied. I paid N2 million but some others paid between N500,000 to N5 million depending on the individual. Only one person paid N200,000 from what we heard during the negotiations,” one of the freed victims said.

However, public relations officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said 11 victims have so far regained freedom. Onovwakpoyeya said: “From our records, only 11 persons have been freed since the attack. Four persons were first released and then others bringing the number to eleven. It was two of them that were released yesterday night. We are only aware of 11 persons so far.”