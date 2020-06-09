The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 15 ships conveying various products are expected at the Delta ports before the end of June.

The NPA made this known in its daily publication, ‘Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Warri.

The organisation said that the vessels were laden with petrol, AGO, wheat, butane gas, bitumen, General cargo and others.

The authority listed some of the vessels to include: MT San Biagio, MT Wesley, MT SL Ilhaam, MV Kapetan Sideris, Orchard, Ihem and MV Asian Enterprise, among others.

“Fifteen ships conveying AGO, wheat, bitumen, butane gas, petrol and General cargo and others are being awaited at the Delta ports.

“NPA made declaration on four vessels: MT ST Walga, MT ST Zeezee both conveying petrol, MT Igbinosa (crude oil) and MV Kota Budi (conts/gen),”.

The publication also stated that two vessels: RS Pioneer and MT Sea Horse were awaiting at anchorage in Koko Midstream and Bennett Island respectively.

“RS Pioneer is awaiting to load 45×20 tons of Containers while MT Sea Horse was awaiting to discharge 15,000 metric tons of PMS.”

NPA also said that Abiola vessel was awaiting at Fairway Buoy to load 12,000 metric tons of crude oil.(NAN)