From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Two suspected notorious bandits including a 15-year-old boy, Dini Samaila (aka Yellow) and Musa Bature have been arrested by security agents at a village in Sabon Gaya, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

Spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige in a statement on Wednesday evening said credible intelligence led to the arrest of the suspects.

According to him, “on February 15, 2022, the Command’s operatives attached to Toll Gate Division alongside civilian JTF acted on credible intelligence and succeeded in apprehending two notorious kidnappers who are on the wanted list of many security agencies.

“The criminal elements were apprehended around Sabon Gaya village in Chikun LGA of Kaduna state.

“The suspects were identified by one of their victims who had his hand amputated by the said criminals while in their captivity on February 8, 2022.

“However the r, the preliminary investigation so far reveals the identity of the bandits as (1) Dini Samaila a.k.a yellow 15yrs and (2) Musa Bature.

“The suspects had since confessed having carried out several kidnapping activities around Sabon Gaya and Kaduna –Abuja road”, Jalige said.

He further said efforts were being geared towards recovering their operating logistics as well as a possible arrest of their accomplices to face the full wrath of the law.

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command is calling on all communities to be partners in ensuring that all security agencies get their maximum cooperation in stemming the activities of these marauding armed bandits”, he adds.