Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Hundreds of armed persons suspected to be cattle rustlers have invaded Tarana and Mahuta villages in Tureta local government area of Sokoto State and rustled an undisclosed numbers of cows.

A source had earlier said that the bandits killed several persons in the affected villages before rustling a large number of cows and other belongings of the villagers.

It was reported that the armed persons numbering over 150 also carted away foodstuff of the villagers before escaped through a bush path.

Sokoto State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammed Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the incident in a press statement made available to journalists in Sokoto on Tuesday.

Sadiq said the bandits arrived the villages at about 7:00 pm on Monday armed with dangerous weapon and began shooting to scared villagers away before robbing them of their belongings.

“Unknown gunmen numbering about 150 stormed Tarana Mahuta and Bagurba villages of Tureta LGA, carted away an undisclosed number of cows from the villagers at gunpoint.

“The state command has intensified patrols along the axis, and placed special trailing forces with a view to retrieving all that was made away with,” the statement read in part.

But the police did not confirm any loss of lives in the attack; they only admitted the attackers were armed with sophisticated weapon which they used to scare villagers away.

The police spokesman assured that police operatives were trailing the perpetrators as more men and officers had been deployed to the area on rescue mission.