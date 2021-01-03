From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

In an unprecedented attacks, 150 bandits at the weekend stormed Kaya village in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State, killing 19 persons.

The former governor of old Kaduna State, late Balarabe Musa hailed from Kaya, a border community between Kaduna and Katsina State.

Confirming the incident, the State Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan added that several shops and vehicles were set ablaze by the bandits.

He said 50 motorcycles carrying three bandits with each of them armed with AK47 riffles stormed the village at about 6.30 pm, shooting sporadically.

According to Aruwan, “At around 6:30pm yesterday, 2nd January 2021, over 50 motorcycles each carrying three-men wielding AK-47 rifles, stormed Kaya town in Giwa local government and began shooting sporadically.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army and police operatives were quickly deployed to the location, along with an air platform of the Nigerian Air Force.

“The military and other security agencies have informed Kaduna State Government that several lives were lost in a series of killings and counter-killings in Giwa local government area of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.