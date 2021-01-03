From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
In an unprecedented attacks, 150 bandits at the weekend stormed Kaya village in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State, killing 19 persons.
The former governor of old Kaduna State, late Balarabe Musa hailed from Kaya, a border community between Kaduna and Katsina State.
Confirming the incident, the State Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan added that several shops and vehicles were set ablaze by the bandits.
He said 50 motorcycles carrying three bandits with each of them armed with AK47 riffles stormed the village at about 6.30 pm, shooting sporadically.
According to Aruwan, “At around 6:30pm yesterday, 2nd January 2021, over 50 motorcycles each carrying three-men wielding AK-47 rifles, stormed Kaya town in Giwa local government and began shooting sporadically.
“Troops of the Nigerian Army and police operatives were quickly deployed to the location, along with an air platform of the Nigerian Air Force.
“The military and other security agencies have informed Kaduna State Government that several lives were lost in a series of killings and counter-killings in Giwa local government area of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.
“The killings and counter-killings occurred at Kaya community, which shares a boundary with Hayin Kaura village of Dandume local government area of Katsina State.
According to the security brief, the violence began on the 1st of January, 2021 when armed bandits attacked Kaya town and kidnapped some locals including two married women.
“The bandits were fiercely pursued by a combined team of volunteers from Kaya, and from Hayin Kaura village of Katsina State, in keeping with their practice of supporting security efforts in their respective communities.
“The bandits in the course of the confrontation kidnapped and killed one Shamsu Umar, a leader of the Kaya volunteers. His corpse was found on the 2nd of January 2021 after a search operation in the forest.
“On the same day as the recovery of the corpse, unidentified persons came across some herders, and in apparent retaliation for the killing of Shamsu Umar, killed four of them.
“Sadly, locals numbering eleven were also killed. Three unidentified corpses were also recovered, said to be drivers in transit from from Funtua, Katsina State.
“Similarly, nine persons sustained bullet wounds and are receiving medical attention at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Shika, Zaria.
“After the attack, security agencies confirmed that several shops, five vehicles and some motorcycles were burnt by the attackers.
“Aside the images attached to this security update, the Kaduna State Government is in possession of other highly disturbing images of casualties sustained in the killing and counter-killing, which cannot be made public for ethical considerations.
“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai who was involved in coordinating responses to the attack on Saturday night, condoled the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of their souls.
“As he has repeatedly done, the Governor appealed earnestly for recourse to the law as the main solution to the violence, killings and counter-killings by aggrieved groups and Individuals.
“The Governor expressed deep concern, and tasked security agencies to carry out extensive investigations into the circumstances leading to the killings”.
