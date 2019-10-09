Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Over 150 bandits suspected to be cattle rustlers invaded Tarana and Mahuta villages in Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto State and rustled an undisclosed numbers of cows.

A source hinted that the bandits killed several persons in the affected villages before rustling the cows and stealing other valuables of the villagers.

It was reported that the armed persons also catered away foodstuffs of the villagers before escaped through bush paths.

The police public relations officer in the state, Muhammed Abubakar Sadiq, also confirmed the incident in a press statement made available to Journalists in Sokoto yesterday.

Sadiq said the bandits, who arrived the villages at about 7pm on Monday, were armed with dangerous weapons and shooting to scared villagers before robbing them of their belongings.

“Gunmen numbering about 150 stormed Tarana Mahuta and Bagurba villages of Tureta LGA, carted away undisclosed number of cows from the villagers at gun point. The state command has intensified patrols along the axis, and placed special trailing forces with a view to retrieving all that was made away with,” the statement read.

But the police did not confirm the alleged loss of lives in the attack.

Sadiq assured that police operatives were trailing the perpetrators as more men and officers have been deplored to the area for rescue mission.