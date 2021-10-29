From Okwe Obi, Abuja

International Conference of Agriculture and Food (ICAF) in partnership with the Turkish and Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI) has said that over 150 Ogoni youths would benefit from a Turkish based agricultural and food entrepreneurship programme, aimed at minimizing youth restiveness in the area.

ICAF President, Idil Saguner, who spoke on Friday while flagging off the initiative in Abuja, said it would create job opportunities for others through skills acquired while in Turkey.

Saguner said the Ogoni struggle has gained the attention of the ICAF and the Turkish based NGO will not hesitate to sustain the training and development of the youths for positive change.

According to her: “We have studied the Ogoni people with kin interest and it is time for us to contribute our own quota to the development of these youths in other to end youth unemployment in the region.”

Meanwhile, President of OLI, Dr. Fabeke Douglas, said the partnership became imperative as youths in the region have suffered neglect from the Nigerian government.

Fabeke said despite the huge oil deposit in the region, the people have been grossly abandoned with their land polluted hindering youths to engage in farming, fishing and other activities to earn a living.

He said with the assistance from the Turkish based ICAF, youths will find a new way of living.

“Travelling to Turkey will help broaden their horizon and change their thinking. We are taking 150 of them abroad as first set and subsequently others will follow.

“We have no support from government, only goodwill from spirited Nigerians kept us going.

“The diversification of our economy, especially the Agricultural Sector and Solid Minerals are viable sectors that must be explored.

“If government borrow to create Industries and new Industrial cities that will help our Economy and create employment for our citizens, it will be the ideal thing to end insecurity that is ravaging our country.

“We hope that government will complement our effort so as to pacify the Ogoni people and the Niger Delta region in general”, he said.