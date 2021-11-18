From Okwe Obi Abuja

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government has prosecuted 1,500 suspected terrorists and convicted 400, since 2017.

Monguno added that over 1,500 case files had been reviewed leading to the release of 900 persons due to insufficient evidence, while 230 cases would be worked on for prosecution.

He spoke in Abuja, at a conference on preventing and countering violent extremism with stakeholders and sponsored by Actionaid Nigeria and the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF), tagged: ‘Partnering for Safer and Resilient Communities.’

According to him, government has continued to train judges and prosecutors on dealing with terrorism cases and also, created a complex case group within the Ministry of Justice and a corps of Judges from the Federal High court designated to handle terrorism cases.

Represented by the Coordinator, Counter Terrorism Centre (CCTC), Real Admiral Yamisu Musa, he said, “Since 2017 and with the efforts of this group, Nigeria has successfully prosecuted over 1500 suspected terrorists with over 400 convictions.

“Recently, over 1,500 case files have been reviewed leading to the release of some 900 persons due to insufficient evidence and the preparation of some 230 cases ready for prosecution.

“This shows our commitment in ensuring that our response to terrorism is not only effective but also rule of law compliant. A necessity to ensure that the people have faith in the judicial system.

“Due to the complexity involve in terrorism trials, we have continued the training of our judges and prosecutors on dealing with terrorism cases.

“Also, we have established the Complex Case Group within the Ministry of Justice and a corps of Judges from the Federal High court who have been designated to handle terrorism cases.

Meanwhile, GCERF’s Country Director, Sarah Le Mesurier revealed that the organisation has supported the North East region with $10 million to develop greater community agency to respond to challenges;

Mesurier said, “We have been funding North East programmes for six years. So far, we have we have invested over $10 million to increase social cohesion in communities in conflict; to develop greater community agency to respond to challenges; to provide young people with a greater sense of purpose; and to grow socio-economic opportunities for everyone.”

In order to keep the youth away from crime, Country Director, Actionaid Nigeria, Ene Obi, said, “we have successfully engaged 20,800 youth with valuables life skills and starter packs.

Obi added, “we have supported in creating enabling environment that guarantees community resilience against violent extremism by supporting the establishment and implementation of legal frameworks that address drivers of violent extremism.

