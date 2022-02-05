From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Islamic society of Eggon in Nasarawa State has offered free eye treatment to 1,509 beneficiaries.

This was disclosed on Saturday by Umar Abdullah Galle, Secretary General of Islamic Society of Eggonland (ISE).

He disclosed that the increasing cases of sight ranging from cataracts, glaucoma necessitate the association to help the less privilege in the society who cannot afford proper medication and prevent them from loosing their sight.

He expressed delight over the mass turn out of people in the four centers namely general hospital Nasarawa Eggon with a total of over 600 patients, Mada station with a total of 290,Primary Health Care (PHC) Akpata with 330 persons screened and PHC Bakyano with 333.

Gale expressed satisfaction with facilities available at all the four centers, saying ISE will extend her olive branches to other part of the state for the sake of humanity.

He however commended the medical team for working as a team during the exercise, he also appreciate the press for given the movement adequate coverage.

While shedding more light on the activities of ISE, Head of the medical team, Dr Murtala Mohammed Umar, an ophthalmologist from the national eye centre, Kaduna said that the activities begin with awareness campaign, disbursement of eye glasses.

He however added that over 1000 people with sight related ailments were screened by the Islamic Society of Nigeria (ISE),which 400 were given reading glasses.

He explained that majority of people with sight problem emanated from cataract, stating that the World bank is working assiduously with other related organisations to kick eye related ailments out.

The permanent secretary ministry of health, Dr Phoebe Angbazo appreciate the organisers of the free eye surgery, calling on other charity organization and spirited individual to imitate Islamic Society of Eggonland for conducting free eye surgery.

The permanent secretary explained that the state governor has done a lot in the area of free medicare in the last two and half year,

Calling on the affluent in the society to support those in need of health assistance, saying especially at this critical time of need.

Also the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the State Hospital Management Board (NSHMB) lauded ISE for the choice of their facilities,adding that the board was going round to monitor the utilization of their facilities.

Dr Edegba Edego ,the CMD expressed satisfaction with the successful conduct of surgeries which he said was devoid of casualties.

Ibrahim Adamu lauded the organisers of the free eye surgery, stating that the treatment was coming at a time that people are leaving from hand to mouth.

Also speaking, Felicia Namo thanked the Islamic Society of Eggonland for the show of humanity, adding that both Muslims and Christians benefited from the gesture.