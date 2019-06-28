Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

One hundred and fiftysix clubs from communities across the eight local government areas in Bayelsa participated in the draws of the third edition of Governor Seriake Dickson Football Tournament known as “Restoration Cup”.

Governor Dickson, who attended the draws, said in Yenagoa during the presentation of jerseys and draws for the 2019 edition that the event was to harness the budding talents of the people.

According to him, he was impressed by the success of the previous two editions and, therefore, urged more youths to key into the programme.

Dickson, who seized the occasion to receive the Restoration Starlets who won bronze medal at the African Youth Cup in Cape Verde, assured that his administration will continue to support the discovery of sports talents in the state.

“I’m happy for the success of the tournament, so far; we have had a football club from it, “Restoration Starlets” who are making us proud.

“I commend the team for winning the bronze medal at an invitational tournament for Africa Youth Cup in Cape Verde that was held in April,” he said.

Mr Perekiye Burboyefe, Sports Commissioner also tasked all the participating teams to play according to the rules in other to take sports development to the grassroots.

The Director General of the Restoration Cup, Mr Ono Akpe, said the organisers are delighted with the success achieved, so far, and assured that the 2019 edition would be more successful.