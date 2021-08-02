From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A total of 1,568 corps members deployed to serve in Edo State for the compulsory one year National Youth Service (NYSC), yesterday, took their oath of allegiance just as the scheme coordinator, Mrs. Abiodun Olubukola inaugurated the COVID19 Vanguard to help curtail the spread of the virus among Nigerians.

Addressing corps members at the opening and swearing-in ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Okada, she said their predecessors have done much in combating the novel COVID19 pandemic in the country through awareness campaigns and other necessary means.

Mrs Olubukola said the corps members need not lower their guard as it’s not yet uhuru especially now that the country is grappling with the third waves of the virus but should join in creating more awareness on its deadly impact on humans and the social-economy of the country.

“At this juncture, it is pertinent to inform that your senior colleagues in service have worked diligently to sensitize the general public on COVID19 pandemic and its safety protocol, personal hygiene and environmental sanitation, HIV and AIDS prevention, anti-corruption, gender, financial inclusion and other public health intervention programmes through which the NYSC has become a reference point for other organizations and institutions.

“Accordingly, in order to sustain and build on their legacies, you all must continue to work hard all through the service year by identifying and embarking on community development service projects that will add value to the lives of the people of your host communities”, she said.

The scheme coordinator, Olubukola, while commending the corps members on their adaptation to their new environment, said it was indeed a demonstration of their patriotism, loyalty, commitment, dedication, humility and above all, readiness towards contributing their invaluable quota to the development of the state and the nation by extension.

