From Judex Okoro, Calabar

the jostle for the state and National Assembly seats have continued to gather momentum in Cross Rivers State as 158 aspirants have been screened by the Peoples Democratuc Party (PDP) screening committees.

There are 36 legislative seats in the state. The breakdown showed that eight aspirants were screened for senatorial seats, 28 aspirants for the House of Representatives seats and 122 for the 25 House of Assembly slots. Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe of the northern senatorial district is the only unopposed aspirant, while central and southern senatorial districts have four and three aspirants respectively.

Speaking after presentation of provisional clearance certificate to the aspirants at party secretariat in Calabar, chairman of the State Assembly Screening Committee, Mr Ikede Uzazi Godswill, said they cleared all the 122 aspirants who bought forms and urged them to go to the field and campaign.

The State Publicity Secretary, Mike Ojisi, commended the committees for conducting transparent and thorough screening and added that it is an indication that the party is committed to promoting internal democracy.