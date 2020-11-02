Olanrewaju Lawal, Kebbi

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that no fewer than 158,000 people were affected by flood in 18 local government areas of Kebbi State.

Team leader of NEMA’s Emergency Operation Centre in Sokoto, Tukur Abubakar, disclosed this at a press conference, yesterday, after meeting with Governor Atiku Bagudu in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the team had spent the last three weeks going round affected communities to assess the state of damages, impact on victims, and assured of palliatives to those affected.

“As you know, Kebbi State is one of the worst hit by flood this year. So, we are here to assess the level of damage.

“We have gone round the 18 local government areas affected in the state. So far, we have collected data of about 158,000 victims and we will forward our report for further action.

“When we gather these data, definitely, there will be palliatives for them. Last year, we had agriculture intervention and this year too ,we are going to have the same thing. There are some houses affected by flood, fishermen were also affected. So, there will be some interventions,” he said.

Kebbi State Chairman of SEMA, Sani Dododo, commended the team for visiting the state in spite of constraints, including protests across the country.