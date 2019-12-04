Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), yesterday, said it arrested 159 suspects while 59 of them were convicted between January and November.

It also said the command, within the period under review, seized large quantity of various illicit drugs including Indian hemp; ephedrine, methamphetamine and cocaine.

State Commander of NDLEA, Adeyemi Adeofe made the disclosure at the flag-off the “Ember month drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking awareness campaign” for youths in the 17 local government areas of the state in Enugu.

Adeofe who described the achievements of the command this year as tremendous noted that the active of youths in the consumption of drugs was the most disturbing.

“The command seized 2.379 kilograms of cannabis sativa (over 2 tons); 100 kilograms of ephedrine; 836 grammes of methamphetamine and 78.93 grammes of cocaine. The command also discovered and dismantled a clandestine laboratory used in the production of methamphetamine. Within the same period, the command arrested a total of 159 suspects and convicted 59.”

In his presentation on the “Consequences of illicit drug trafficking and substance abuse on the society,” Principal Staff Officer, Drug Demand Reduction Unit, Enugu, Eyeuche Adjai, said Enugu with 16.3 per cent was second in terms of drug prevalence only next to Imo state’s 18.1 per cent.