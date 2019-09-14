Dubai, the leading tourism destination in the Middle East, will be attending the 15th Akwaaba African Travel Market 2019, scheduled to hold for three days, from September 22 to 24 at the Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos.

Akwaaba, also known as Africa Travel Market (AFTM) serves to bring travellers, airlines, hotels, restaurants, tour operators, travel agents, state tourism boards, foreign trade and other tourism sectors together for networking, promotional and business purposes.

This year with more partners and delegates, Dubai will be launching a dedicated breakfast to meet the entire travel trade tagged ‘A Glimpse of Dubai.’ About 22 companies and a high-powered delegation from the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) will engage Africa on Destination Dubai. Dubai will also be giving out lots of prizes and gifts to participants via raffles. The DTCM delegation includes Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing; Stella Obinwa, Director Africa, International Operations; Shae Brotherton, Senior Manager, Integrated Experience Management; Tareq Binbrek, Senior Associate, International Operations; Salim Ali Mohamed Dahman, Senior Manager, Campaigns, Campaign Management and Janelle Lewis, Senior Manager, International Communications, PR and Communications.

Some of the 22 companies coming to the expo include Mida Travels, Pacific Destination Tourism, Palazzo Versace Hotel and Red Apple Middle East Tourism. Others are Royal Arabian Destination Management DMCC, The Ritz Carlton Dubai, W Hotel Palm Jumeirah, Wings Tours Gulf, and the Copthorne Hotel. Other Dubai brands such as Emaar Hospitality Group, Avani Deira Dubai Hotel, JA Resorts and Hotels and the Jumeirah Group will also be on ground.

The Gambia Tourism Board, seeking to renew its presence in Nigeria, has also expressed its intention to be part of the expo. Abdoulie Hydara, Director-General, Gambia Tourism Board, affirmed that Nigeria is a very important market for Gambian tourism, hence the reason for “our attendance at the Akwaaba trade fair every year.”

He said: “Nigerians are known as high spenders and with the proximity to the Gambia we have an opportunity to penetrate fully in this market. Many meetings are lined up during our presence in Nigeria to showcase what the Gambia has to offer to Nigerians.”

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, is the Special guest of honour for the African Diaspora Tourism conference holding at the 15th Akwaaba Travel Market. The monarch was presented the First Africa Travel 100 Global Personalities award by the organisers of Akwaaba African Travel Market at the sidelines of the launch of the Oduduwa Museum unveiled at the Brazilian Embassy in Lagos recently.

The Africa Travel 100 Awards, now in its 18th year, has recognized over the years leaders, industry practitioners and the government officials who have promoted tourism and improved travel using unique platforms and new information.

The African Travel 100 Global Personalities award will take place during the 15th Akwaaba African Travel Market at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on September, 23.

Now in its 15th year, the Akwaaba events have been successful and have attracted exhibitors from over 25 countries and numerous attendees from around the Globe. Some confirmed countries include Ghana, Benin, Togo, The Gambia, Caribbean tourism organizations, AU CIDO, Nigeria, Botswana, Namibia, Tunisia, Uganda, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Sierra Leone.