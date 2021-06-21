By Moses Akaigwe

The organisers of the annual Lagos International Motor Fair have announced that the 15th edition will hold indoors at the Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, from June 28 to July 3, 2021.

During a press briefing in Lagos, the managing director, BKG Exhibitions Limited, Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, said the fair would hold despite all odds, in order to ensure that the automotive sector remains on the front burner of economic discourse in the country.

Agwu, who is also the chairman of the organising committee, stated that his team was not unmindful of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the attendant negative impacts on global businesses and other social activities, as well as the uncertainties of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan [NAIDP].

He stressed that organising the fair in the face of challenges and uncertainties underscore the committee’s determination to use the event to bring together major indigenous and global players in the automotive business to showcase capabilities and potentials in the sector.

“In our mission and vision of making the event a world class global auto fair and to mark the 15 years of the Fair, we have packaged this edition to hold indoors. In fact starting from this 15th edition, the event will now be held indoors. This is aimed at adding more glamour and aesthetics, as well as protecting products, exhibitors and visitors from harsh weather conditions.”

The chairman appealed to the Federal Government to prioritise the auto industry, and use it as one of the drivers of its economic diversification policy. The organizers have also assured that all the COVID-19 protocols would be strictly observed at the fair ground