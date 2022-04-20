By Joe Apu

No less than 16 basketball academies are already in Otta, Ogun State for the Adeola Ajayi Basketball Camp 2022 which promises to lots of fun for holidaying kids.

Initiator of the annual Adeola Ajayi Basketball Camp, Adeola Ajayi has stated that apart from the kids being taught the basics of basketball, they will also be exposed entrepreneurship and other skills that could help them withstand the vagaries of life in future.

Speaking at a pre-event news conference in Lagos Monday, the US-based former basketball player with the Warriors Basketball Academy, Ilupeju, said the innovation was informed by his personal experience. “When I was growing up, I hardly wore snickers nor had good wears to train with. I struggled to play the game and had the opportunity of learning painting as an artist. Today I can no longer play the game but I am making so much money from my paintings because I stopped playing so early due to injury.

“That is why we are attaching so much emphasis on skill acquisition, apart from learning how to play the game. There is life after basketball,” Ajayi stressed.

He said he was focusing on the kids because, “like they say, they are the leaders of tomorrow, which means they are the future of Nigeria basketball.”

The camp began in Otta, Ogun State Tuesday with the arrival of coaches and players. The day’s activities will be climaxed with a visit to Ijamido Orphanage.

According to Ajayi, the kids will be drilled on the various aspects of basketball by Coaches Emmanuel Okolo, Chris Okoh and former D’Tigress Captain and later assistant coach Shola Shomala while Coach Peter Akindele is the host coach.

Akindele informed that 16 academies from Lagos and Ogun States and another batch of players from Ekiti make up those attending the programme and that makes it more exciting. There will also be a 30 minute veteran’s game.

He added that there will be so many give away for the participants in the Camp which ends on Saturday 23rd April.