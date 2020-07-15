Joe Effiong, Uyo

Two bridges which hitherto connected 16 communities in Ikono local government area of Akwa Ibom state have collapsed and severed the affected communities from the rest of the state. I

The member representing Ikono state constituency in Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr Asuquo Udo said the two bridges are Nkwot Ikot Nseyen – Nung Ukim bridge and Iton Ikot Ito – Iton Mmong bridge.

Udo said the economic and social damage caused by the collapse of the bridges to the affected communities was unimaginable and appealed for the urgent intervention of the state government.

He raised the concerns on the floor of the House by way of motion titled: Collapsed Bridges In Ikono State Constituency: Urgent Call For Government Intervention”, prayed the House to “Urge Akwa Ibom State Government to direct relevant agencies to intervene by taking steps to inspect the broken down bridges.

He also urged government to ensure that remedial measures are immediately taken to enable pedestrians access between communities and “to avert any loss of life”.

The lawmaker said the people of Ikono are predominantly traders and farmers who rely on access roads linked by bridges to transport their goods and services to neighboring villages and markets in order to earn a living.

According to him, the affected 16 villages, are Nkwot Ikot Akpa Isiak, Ikot Ette, Ikot Umoessien, Nkwot Nko, Ikot Enie, Ikot Okpo, Ikot Nseyen, Nung Imo, Ikot Idomo, Ikot Obio Ata, Ikot Udo, Obio Ediene, Etip Ediene, Iton Ikot Ito, Iton Mmong and Nnung Ukim.

He expressed worry that if urgent steps are not taken by relevant authorities, it may result in countless accidents leading to loss of lives and our students may be unable to attend schools in nearby villages on resumption.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey committed the motion to House Committee on Works and Transport for assessment of the affected bridges and present possible recommendations to the house