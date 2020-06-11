Okwe Obi, Abuja

Sixteen Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, have vowed to petition the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to invite and interrogate those accusing the Managing Director of Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL PLC), Aliyu Adulhameed, of financial impropriety and abuse of power, for questioning.

National Coordinator of Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) Emmanuel Onwubiko, on behalf of the CSOs, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, said the conveyors of the falsehood published forged documents, organised fake protests and sponsored fake farmers to tarnish Adulhameed’s image.

Onwubiko, urged the Presidency not to listen to the campaigners as they were making baseless accusations and also working to scuttle government agenda for agricultural revolution. He said: “We are demanding that within the next one week, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu should commence investigation and invite for interrogation, these bunch of detractors, traversing the entire length and breadth of the media industry in their campaign of calumny against the management of NIRSAL PLC under its Managing Director, Aliyu Abbati Abdulhameed.

“We will hereby rise from this briefing by writing a petition to the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu to call on him officially to investigate and invite the individuals behind thses unrelenting tissues of lies and innuendos targeting the person of Mr Abulhameed.

“We also urge the Presidency not to be deceived by this evil campaign against the person of the MD of NIRSAL PLC because those making these baseless allegations are working hard to scuttle the government’s agenda for agricultural revolution.”