Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, has stressed the need for more awareness and sensitization against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in schools, churches, markets and other public places in order to nip in the bud the nightmare of such heinous acts that threaten lives and dignity of women in the society.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi, who spoke on the 16 days activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) with the theme “Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!” described GBV as a global crisis that needed to be tackled decisively through provision of psychological and financial support to the victims and indigent women.

The GBV event coincided with the Enugu State women monthly prayer rally where the wife of the Governor in collaboration with the State Ministry of Gender Affairs and Social Development donated sewing machines to women who were trained for three months free of charge.

Speaking further on GBV, the Enugu Governor’s wife disclosed that more than 70 percent of women and girls have experienced one form of violence in their lives, especially those in states and communities where insecurity is on the increase, adding that “violence against women goes unreported, silenced by stigma, shame and fear of our justice system that does not favour women, especially the less privileged”.

According to her, “the right to human dignity in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is also a fundamental right of women. The Constitution went ahead to state that no person shall be subjected to torture, inhumane or degrading treatment.”

