From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The father of late Emmanuel Akuki who was murdered on the 23rd of October 2021, Rtd police inspector, Dauda Akuku Oveydo is seeking for justice over the killing of his son saying it is 16 days and the security agencies are yet to make any arrest.

Inspector Dauda Rtd who disclosed this exclusively to Daily Sun Reporter on Saturday in his country home expressing concerns over the way the case is being

handled.

“I am a retired police inspector, I should be treated with some kind of respect, I can’t imagine how my only son was stabbed and strangled to death by assailants in the estate where there are prominent security operatives residing and up till this time nobody has been arrested.

Mr Dauda further said the death of his son has put him in trauma that would take a long time to be healed.

He therefore task the police to step up their investigation to bring to book the killers of his only son while appreciating all those who helped in prayers and mourning of his only son.

Also interviewd was the brother-in-law of the late Emmanuel who took care of him for fifteen years, Director of Finance and Account in the state ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Agyo Ismaila-Ewa, described late Emmanuel to be a humble, simple, vibrant and was dedicated to every assignment giving to him.

He said he feels he was the target explaining that Emmanuel does not live in the house but rather was asked to go and carry out some assignments in the house because they were not around.

” I don’t want to say this emphatically that I am the target, I can’t imagine Emmanuel being killed just like that because he does not stay in that house

I rented apartment for them my life is no longer safe. He said.

Speaking with the mother of the late Emmanuel, Mrs Monica Dauda who also described the situation as wickedness leaving her with sadness and loneliness

“To lose someone so special is really hard to bear. Its unbelievable that your are no longer here. You left us far too early before your time, you never had the chance to fulfill all those dreams in your heart.” she said.

Confirming the statement, Daily Sun Contacted the police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel via a telephone conversation who confirmed that no arrest had being made yet, but investigation still on

going.