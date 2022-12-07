From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

FAME Foundation in conjunction with the French Embassy in Nigeria, organized the School-related gender-based violence (SRGBV) project to mark the 16 Days of Activism Campaign.

The over 100 students drawn from four different schools in Abuja were trained in martial art for self-defense as well as enlightened on School-Related Gender-Based Violence at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the FAME Foundation, Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, the STANDUP Against School-Related Gender-Based Violence event, organised in commemoration of the global 16 Days of Activism.

According to her, the event was informed by the increasing rate of violence against girls in schools, adding that School-related gender-based violence (SRGBV) affects millions of children, families, and communities.

“School-related gender-based violence are acts or threats of sexual, physical, or psychological violence perpetrated due to gender norms and stereotypes in and around schools.

“It violates the fundamental rights of children and is a form of gender discrimination, having wide-ranging consequences for their physical and emotional well-being, school performance and attendance, and the likelihood of experiencing or perpetrating future violence.

“In Nigeria, boys and girls in schools endure high levels of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, with girls experiencing more of the latter.

“This event is informed by the increasing rate of violence against girls in schools. Hence the STANDUP Against SRGBV is organized to enlighten them on the different forms of gender-based violence and empower them to defend themselves through self-defense training”.

The school pupils invited from different schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the FAME Foundation, were taken through various martial arts especially on self defense.

“Every girl shall exit this space with heightened confidence and zero doubts that she can defend herself against occurrences of gender-based violence and take action within and around her school”, Bello said.

The FAME Foundation boss commended the French Embassy in Nigeria the joint collaboration in the successful staging of the STANDUP Against SRGBV, saying, “We could not have done it without you!”

Project Officer at the French Embassy, Camille Oren, said in Nigeria, 44% of girls have experienced one or more forms of physical and sexual violence perpetrated by teachers and/or classmates.

“This violence has far-reaching consequences on the child’s physical, mental, sexual, and emotional well-being. Sexual harassment within the school environment can interfere with students’ educational opportunities, especially among girls.

“This initiative is part of a larger campaign supported by French diplomacy to support the fight against gender-based violence,” she added.