The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that 16 persons died and 83 sustained of injuries in the truck accident involving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in Plateau State .

The FRSC said that the truck was conveying 99 supporters of the Poeples Democratic Party (PDP) when it crashed on Saturday evening at Jwak, Panyam District of Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

FRSC Public Enlightenment Officer in Plateau, Mr Peter Longsan, disclosed this in statement on Sunday in Jos.

The PDP supporters were returning from the party’s zonal rally held in Pankshin.

“It was a lone crash involving a truck conveying people from a political campaign rally of the PDP, 99 people were involved, 16 people, mainly adult males were killed in the crash, while 83 sustained varying degrees of injury. The unfortunate incident occurred as a result of excessive speeding, and overloading, which led to loss of control that resulted to the crash,” he said.

Longsan explained that the Pankshin Unit Command of the FRSC, swiftly responded to the incident, and with the support of passersby and volunteers, moved the injured to hospitals at Panyam and Mangu town, where they are currently receiving treatment.

He added the bodies of the deceased persons were deposited at Mangu General Hospital, Panyam General Hospital, and Nissi Private Hospital, all in Mangu local government area.

Longsan advised motorists in the state to desist from speeding, overloading, dangerous overtaking, and ensure that vehicles are used for the purpose it was designed for.

He also called on motorists, particularly commercial drivers, to install speed limit device on their vehicles to avert similar accident.