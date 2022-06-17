The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gombe and Kogi states have confirmed the death of 16 people in auto crashes that occurred in the two states, on Wednesday night and yesterday.

The Corps Commander, FRSC, Gombe State Command, Mr Felix Theman, who confirmed Wednesday’s crash in the state, yesterday, said that the accident occurred at Bomala junction bye-pass, at about 8:40pm.

Theman said the accident was as a result of brake failure from a trailer conveying gallons of vegetable oil. He said that 20 people were involved in the crash with 11 sustaining various degrees of injury.

He said the injured people were taken to the Gombe Specialists Hospital and Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe (FTHG) for treatment. He also disclosed that the bodies of the seven dead people were deposited in the Specialist Hospital’s mortuary, while two others were deposited at the FTHG mortuary.

He said 21 vehicles were involved in the accidents, including tricycles and motorcycles.

The man cautioned drivers against speeding, especially in built-up areas, adding that the speed limit for such areas must not exceed 40km/h.

“If you look at what happened in Bomala Junction, the driver was speeding and it is a built-up area, and when the break failed, see what we have.”

He said that if drivers complied with speed limits, damage from accidents would be minimised.

“Imagine the number of vehicles, loss of lives and the damage; we must prioritise our safety and those of others while using the roads.

“A survey has been done on the route by our command, and we will be putting up a comprehensive report to the state government, for immediate, medium and long term actions,” he said.

The sector commander advised residents of the state to desist from encroaching on roads and prioritise their safety above other interests.

Also, no fewer than seven people died and five others injured in the Kogi auto-head-on-collision crash yesterday.

The Kogi Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Stephen Dawulung, who made the disclosure in Lokoja, yesterday, said the incident occurred around 4.40am yesterday, when a Toyota Hiace bus had a head-on-collision with a DAF Articulated Vehicle, at Akpanya, near Koton Karfe, on Abuja-Lokoja road.

“When the two vehicles collided, seven people died instantly and five others sustained injuries. Our officers, who quickly rushed to the scene when alerted, were able to evacuate the victims, especially the injured, for medical attention.

“Already the injured were rushed to Koton Karfe Hospital, where they are being treated by medical personnel, while the corpses are deposited at the mortuary,’’ he said.

Dawulung further stated that the accident was caused by speed and route violation by either of the affected vehicles.

The FRSC sector commander advised people, especially drivers, to desist from night travel and speeding, while being cautious enough to maintain their lanes, to avoid road crashes.

