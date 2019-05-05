Desmond Mgboh, Kano

16 persons have died in a road accident that occurred yesterday, at Tukui village in Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State.

A statement by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, said the accident, which involved three cars, happened at about 7.30 pm on Friday night.

According to the statement which was signed by their spokesman, Kabir Ibrahim Daura, two of the vehicles had a head-on collision while the driver of the Honda Accord, the only survivor, ran into the VW Golf and the Peugeot 406 after they had collided.

While the Golf car had taken off from Daura in Katsina State and heading forKano, the 406 was coming from Kano when they collided, the statement said.

The statement said that the FRSC rescue team arrived at the scene of the accident not quite ten minutes after it occurred.

‘’The corpses and the injured were later taken to Dambatta General Hospital,’’ it said.

It noted that N579,000 and 10,000 CFA Niger Republic currency was recovered by the rescue team of the police and FRSC, adding that recovered money would be handed over to relatives of the owner.