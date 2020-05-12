Sola Ojo, Kaduna

No fewer than 15 persons were reportedly murdered and five others wounded in the latest attack on a village called Gonan Rogo in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

Kajuru, a local government in Southern part of Kaduna State, has survived series of unrests that had led to death of several people and unquantify amount of livestock and properties within the past few years.

The Parish Priest of St Joseph Catholic Church, Idon Hanya, in a message he sent to Catholic media team confirmed that he conducted the funeral of 16 people.

“It was reported that some unknown gun men launched an attack on indigenous people of Gonan Rogo village, in Kajuru LGA of Kaduna State. The attack took place yesterday, the 11th of May, 2020 at 11:00pm, late hour of the night”, his message read in part.

Confirming the development later in the evening, Police spokesman in the State, ASP Muhammed Jalige said, the Command has launched manhunt against the attackers.