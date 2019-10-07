No fewer than 16 local players will be at centre stage to compete in the 2019 Lagos Opens Tennis Championship, which serves off today at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

The Nigerian players will compete against other emerging tennis players from 56 countries. These players had registered for the International Tennis Federation (ITF) approved tournament. The tourney will begin with qualifying matches today, while winners in the qualifiers will join the players in the Main Draws of the singles and doubles events from Tuesday.

The Nigerian players comprised nine women and seven men. Joseph Imeh Ubon is the highest ranked local players and had a straight slot to play in the Main Draws of the Men’s Singles. Uboh is ranked 1537 in world. Other six men players are Sylvester Emmanuel, Mohammed Mohammed, Paul Emmanuel, Boluwaji Alepaye, Nsikan Friday and Jamiu Bolaji Suliamon.

On the women side, Barakat Oyinlomo Quadre us leading the Nigerians in the women’s category. It was understood that she would be playing in the Main Draws courtesy of one of the wildcards giving by the Local Organising Committee in conjunction with the Nigeria Tennis Federation.

Other Nigerian ladies include Sarah Adegoke, Blessing Anuna, Aanu Ayegbusi, Blessing Samuel, Ozi-Oiza Josephine Yakubu, Rachael Olamide Adunloye, Omolade Aderemi and Osariemen Airhumwunde.