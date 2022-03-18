From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Sixteen officers drawn from the Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Ministry of Defense were on Friday, inaugurated into the Air Force War College (AFWC) Course 8/2022, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Speaking during the event, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command (TAC), AVM Abraham Adole who was Guest of Honour, said the selected officers were privileged to attend the course as it would better enhance their operational planning and management.

AVM Adole who was represented by the TAC’s Chief of Staff, AVM Precious Amadi, assured that the participants would become better and well informed officers by virtue of their participation in the course.

He further expressed assurance that the change in the course curriculum would further enhance the operational skills of participants in counterinsurgency.

“The course is very important to every officer’s development because the modus of this course are geared towards efficiency in operational planning and operational management. At the end of the program, they would have been oriented and trained to be better operational managers and they will be more ready to face and deal with the challenges that we are facing as a country.”

The AOC thanked the Chief of Air Staff for the support he has given to the college since its inception While also commending the Commandant of the College for finding him worthy to grace the occasion.

Earlier in a speech, Commandant of the College, AVM Sayo Olatunde said the inauguration marked a significant milestone in the careers of the participants because the course is designed to equip them with the essential competencies they would need to proceed creative positions to the complex and multifaceted security challenges currently confronting the country.

“It will sharpen your understanding of Air Power and its employment in independent, joint and combined operations, AVM Olatunde assured the participants.

He therefore urged the participants to be unambiguously hardworking, resourceful, and consistently committed to their goals of participating in the course as well as being disciplined in punctuality, presence, participation, perseverance and in all their dealings.