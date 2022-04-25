From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

People of Ogun State, particularly Abeokuta, the state capital, over a fortnight ago, woke up to the news of cult clashes. Initially, many people thought the clashes, which over time, had shifted from tertiary institutions in the state to localities, would be a one-off thing, and probably be curtailed by the security agencies in no time. But to everyone’s surprise, the clash escalated and number of killings left people flabbergasted. About 16 rival cultists died.

Areas in Abeokuta such as Elega, Saje and Lantoro became hotbed of cult war. Reports of exchange of gunfire between two rival cult rivals – Eiye and Black Axe Confraternities – in broad daylight rented the air. Casualties were recorded on both sides. While some were reportedly shot to death, some were said to have been gruesomely hacked, with their arms severed.

The skirmish, however, hit the head when a popular member of Eiye cult group popularly as Tommy was hacked to death in Panseke Area of Abeokuta.

Prior to the death of Tommy, a source, who did not want his name in print, listed those that had been killed in the supremacy battle to include Scatter, School Boy, Alakanni, Azeez, Olaosebikan and Babajide.

The killings, according to the source, took place at different scenes like a relaxation centre at Asero; others at Kugba, Ikereku, Panseke, Adigbe, Oke Ijeun and Isale Abetu, all in Abeokuta.

Apparently irked by the killing of Tommy, the battle shifted to Sagamu town, and by the time the dust settled, no fewer than eight casualties had been recorded, while several others received life-threatening injuries. According to a source, victims who lost their lives in Abeokuta and Sagamu cult battles are not fewer than 16.

Worried by the fatal cult clashes in Abeokuta and Sagamu areas of Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun ordered the relocation of security agencies to Sagamu.

A statement by Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said the governor “directed the state Commissioner of Police, the Commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade (of the Nigerian Army) and the Director, State Security Service (DSS) to relocate their operations to Sagamu”.

Their mission, according to Somorin, was to fish out those involved in the recent cult activities in Sagamu, where eight persons were murdered.

Somorin said the governor had equally directed the security agencies to intensify efforts towards apprehending those who were behind cult killings in Abeokuta.

Abiodun, who condemned the cult activities, instructed that no stone should be left unturned by the security agencies in their efforts to bring the culprits to book.

While confirming that the cult clashes “left some people dead and others injured,” the governor urged all peace-loving residents of Sagamu and Abeokuta to cooperate with the security agents in their efforts to rid the towns and environs of cultists and other criminal elements.

He charged the youths to shun all acts that could jeopardise their future and bring shame to their parents, saying his “administration has invested heavily in programmes and activities designed to equip our youths with the necessary skills and education that could make their future better.”

Abiodun warned youths not to endanger their future by getting involved in crime, telling parents and guardians to ensure their children and wards stay away from criminality.

“We have zero tolerance for any act that could disturb the peace we have been enjoying in Ogun State since the commencement of this administration. We will deal decisively with anyone intent on disturbing that peace,” the statement concluded.

Also worried by the deadly turn of event, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered security agencies in Ogun to give a “fight to finish” to stem the tide of cultism and cult-related activities in the state.

The president gave this order in a statement through his media aide, Garba Shehu. He ordered security agencies to “dismantle” cultists in Ogun.

“President Buhari, who was reacting to reports reaching him on the renewed cult violence, with Ogun state as the new battlefront, said that the police and other law enforcement agencies must confront head-on, groups seeking to destroy peace and bring disorder before they gain strength.

“What should frighten us is that the deadly cult groups are increasingly attracting lonely, anxious, troubled youth who they trap in unorthodox social practices.

“Parents and religious leaders must come to grasp with what is going on and halt the radicalization of our youth”, Buhari was quoted to have stated in the statement.

Following the directive of President Buhari, the police in Ogun State set up a special operation squad to checkmate the activities of members of the unlawful cult groups and to tackle the problem headlong.

The police spokesman in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement disclosed that the squad would be coordinated by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations.

The PPRO added that “the squad is saddled with responsibility of quick response to any cult related issues and will be operating 24 hours of the day”.

While describing the activities of the cult groups as unacceptable, the CP directed the squad to clamp down on any known member of such groups.

The CP, however, assured law-abiding citizens of their safety, urging them to inform the police whenever they notice any strange gathering suspected to be that of cultists in their vicinity.

Similarly, students in the state called on Governor Abiodun and the security agencies to urgently tackle the incessant cult killings before it spreads to tertiary institutions.

They warned that, if the menace spreads to their campuses, it may degenerate to a full blown crisis that may cripple tertiary education in the state.

“We want the security agencies to immediately swing into action and arrest the situation before it spread to the campuses of our tertiary institutions. They must prevent this issue from escalating. We also call on those involved in this dastard act to stop in the interest of peace,” the students said.

However, the state police command said the other day that no fewer than 22 members of cult groups have been arrested. According to Oyeyemi, they were arrested in different parts of the state within 48 hours.

He disclosed that the arrested cultists, who affirmed their membership of Aye and Eiye confraternities, were apprehended when the squad stormed their hideouts at Mayas in Lafenwa and Oju Ogabra in Sapon areas of Abeokuta.

Meanwhile, reactions have continued to trail the cult war which lasted over two weeks and claimed 16 lives. A pharmaceutical store operator in Oluwo Area of Abeokuta, Tadese Iyiola, said the residents of the area had to run for their lives when Tommy was killed. He said the fear of reprisal made the residents scamper for safety.

Tadese, who said he had witnesses several cult clashes in the area populated by students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, noted that the news of Tommy’s death reverberated throughout the township, appealing to the state government to arrest the situation.

An Islamic cleric in Onikokobo Area of Abeokuta, Sheik Abdul Razaq Irede, said the cult clashes have become a serious concern, saying it was high time government tackled the menace headlong. He said lack of parental care, peer pressure and lack of fear of God are some of the factors responsible for cult clashes.

In the same vein, Mrs. Adeola Majekodunmi wants the state government to ruthlessly deal with members of theses deadly group, arguing that leaving them to cause havoc in the society would not augur well.

She also called on parents to wake up to their responsibilities by ensuring their wards are either given education or made to learn

vocations, so that they would not become cultists terrorising the society.