Sixteen teams have qualified for the national preliminaries of 13th edition of Under-16 Boys and Girls Inter state Emeka Anyaoku Cup 2020.

According to the organisers, National Youth Soccer Association (NYSC), the zonal finals in the five geo-political zones in the country were concluded except southeast, owing to insecurity. The final closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium Lagos.

The qualified teams will now participate in the national preliminaries slated for February 16 through March 20, 2020, in Lagos State.

The qualified teams include Smart Strikers Academy, Imo State, Enugu Boys, Enugu State, Ogbomosho, Base Aca, Osun State, Young Elite, Lagos State, Nwachukwu United, Abuja, Abu Babes, Kogi State, Bayelsa Boys, Bayelsa State, Port Boys, Rivers State and Muhammed Isa Babes Academy, Niger State.

Others are Shagari FC Academy, Sokoto State, Kaduna Boys, Kaduna State, Sonariwo BOS, Ogun State, Jokers Boys, Lagos State, Banebas United, Ondo State, Master Boys ACA Yobe State and Oron Boys, Delta State.

The 16 participating girls teams are all from Lagos State.

The competition, sponsored by former Secretary- General of Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, is to keep children off the streets and away from acts of perpetual youthful exuberance, as well as to provide a platform for our youths to believe in positive ideals and strive to achieve them.

The competition has produced some football stars whot have represented Nigeria in age group tournaments.